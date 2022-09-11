Motorcycle-SUV crash sends Mo. driver to Kan. hospital with serious injuries

RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle-SUV crash along a Kansas highway sent a Missouri motorcycle driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 115.5 on Kansas Highway 96 - about 14 miles south of U.S. Highway 56 - with reports of an injury crash.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 2019 Honda HR-V driven by Steven S. Johnson, 62, of Wichita, had been headed south on the highway as a 2003 Yamaha V Star 1100 Motorcycle driven by Charles L. Gable, 69, of Roach, Mo., had been headed the opposite direction.

KHP noted that between mile markers 115 and 116 there is a curve in the road which goes to the northwest.

According to KHP, evidence on the scene found that in the middle of this curve, Gable was unable to maintain his own lane and went into the southbound lane of the highway. This is where he side-swiped the SUV.

KHP noted that the collision caused the bike to lay over and eject Gable from the vehicle.

The log indicates that Johnson was released from the scene with no apparent injuries while Gable was rushed to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

