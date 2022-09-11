Kansas volunteers to join Red Cross’ California wildfire efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers from Kansas are headed to join the Red Cross’ efforts to care for those displaced by wildfires in California.

The Red Cross says that volunteers from Kansas and Oklahoma will join hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers to respond to wildfires in Northern California.

According to the organization, Patsy Aguilar, of Lawton, Okla., Shelley Houser, of Wamego, and Shannon Wilson of Lawrence are all on their way to help shelter and mass care operations for the Mosquito Fire near Sacramento.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross indicated that Judy Stroot, of Andover, will support the relief operation virtually and will aid with individual care and health services needs. It said the California Gold Country Region has four shelters currently open for those displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross has reported that the fire east of Sacramento has engulfed 30,000 acres as of Saturday, Sept. 10. It is one of several wildfires to scorch the western U.S. since April.

The organization noted that the explosive wildfires - along with the ongoing heat wave and deadly floods in multiple states earlier this summer - are clear examples of how more intense climate-rated disasters are happening more often.

Since 2020, the Red Cross said that on average, it has responded to a new, major disaster every 10 days. It said it sees firsthand how families and communities suffer and depend on volunteers for help.

Sadly, the organization indicated that much of the currently impacted area in California was hit earlier in 2022 by fires which caused devastating emotional distress to many in the region. Experts have called 2022 the “summer of floods,” and “weather whiplash” as such extreme weather events are seen back-to-back across the nation.

The Red Cross noted that the 2022 wildfire season has already seen more than 245,000 acres burned across California alone - 6.3 million acres across the nation.

For more information about how to help, click HERE.

