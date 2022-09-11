Kansas opens Big 12 play with huge win over West Virginia in OT thriller

MORGANTOWN, WV. (WIBW) - Cobee Bryant is the hero for Kansas football as the Jayhawks move to 2-0 for the first time since 2011, escaping the Mountaineers 55-42.

Bryant intercepted JT Daniels for an 86-yard pick-six to seal the deal. Before that, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels found Quentin Skinner in the end zone. And then, it was time to celebrate for KU who won their first Big 12 conference opener since 2009.

To begin the game, the Mountaineers came out fast and the Jayhawks looked doomed.

After going down 14-0 in the first quarter, KU quarterback Jalon Daniels connected with Mason Fairchild for a 10-yard touchdown making it 14-7 in the second quarter.

That was the first of five touchdowns in the quarter, three of them going to Kansas. Devin Neal accounted for two of those scores (had three total in the game), a six-yard run, followed by a 17-yard catch in the winding seconds of the second quarter.

The run game has played a vital role for the Jayhawks so far this year. Running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. scored twice on the ground in the second half, while racking up 63 yards.

KU QB Jalon Daniels had 219 yards and three touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 85 yards.

West Virginia was trailing 42-31 11 minutes to go. A field goal and a one-yard rushing touchdown by CJ Donaldson, plus a two-point conversion tied the game up.

Kansas will take their 2-0 record to Houston next Saturday at three p.m.

