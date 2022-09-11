Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has died after the wet pavement and rainfall caused his vehicle to rear-end a semi-truck in Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and 53rd St. in Wichita with reports of a fatality accident.

When crews arrived, they said that due to congested and heavy traffic, drivers had been completely stopped along I-135 near 53rd St.

Officials said a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Simon E. Rogers of Covington, Ga., had been stopped in the right lane as a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Damian R. Conner, 23, of Whitewater, had been traveling south at highway speeds.

According to KHP, Conner attempted to apply the brakes, however, due to the wet pavement and rainfall, could not stop his vehicle in time and hit the back of the semi-truck.

Rogers was released from the scene with no apparent injury, however, the log indicates that Conner was pronounced dead at the scene.

