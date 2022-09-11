Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event

Holy Smokin' Jamboree at Mother Teresa Catholic Church
Holy Smokin' Jamboree at Mother Teresa Catholic Church
By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event.

The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults.

The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items and crafts, face painting, jewelry sales, games and more.

Deacon, Timothy Ruoff, says this fest is a great way for the church and the community to come together.

“It started off as a way for our parish to come together because we didn’t even have a parish yet, this building wasn’t here. The first year we did ‘Mass on the Grass’. It started off as a small idea just to get our parish together to have an outdoor mass and then it evolved to North Topeka and eventually everybody across the river,” he said.

The festival will end Sunday with a giant raffle with the prize of either a golf cart or $10,000.

