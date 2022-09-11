Hiawatha Police make 1 arrest during DUI campaign

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2022
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha Police made one arrest during its most recent DUI campaign.

The Hiawatha Police Department says during its You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign, officials held overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce impaired driving laws in the State of Kansas.

During the campaign, HPD said officers did not make any impaired driving arrests or seat belt citations. However, four speeding citations and three other citations were given and one arrest was made.

In total, HPD said officers stopped 45 vehicles during the campaign.

“We enforce traffic laws because those laws help everyone that we share the road with,” HPD said.

While the campaign, may be over, officials said they will continue to remove impaired drivers from the roads.

HPD noted that the campaign was sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

