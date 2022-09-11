City of Manhattan to honor victims of 9/11 at City Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the public has been invited to join in City Park.

The City of Manhattan says the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, killed 2,977 people and injured thousands more at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Somerset Co., Penn.

To honor those lives lost, the City said it has teamed up with Flint Hills Volunteer Center to invite the community to help place 2,977 flags for each life lost. It said the Honoring Our Heroes event is open to the public and will be held at City Park, 1220 Poyntz Ave. between 3 - 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

In addition to the flag display, the City indicated that the event will feature family-friendly activities, music by the 1st Infantry Division Band, the Wall of Gratitude, a rock hunt, first responder vehicles and more.

After the event, the City noted that there will be a 9/11 ceremony to feature special remarks by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, and Col. Kang and retired Lt. Col. Glidewell with Fort Riley. It said there will also be a pinning ceremony for four Americorps Seniors volunteers who have been awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

After the ceremony, the City said the community is invited to stick around for a free picnic hosted by HyVee and the Riley Co. Police Dept.

