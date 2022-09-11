Chiefs’ offense explodes, taking down Cardinals 44-21 in season opener

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs put on a show in their 2022 season opener, taking down the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs did not waste much time getting on the board, as Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a 9 yd touchdown pass about five minutes into the first quarter. Harrison Butker’s made PAT helped Kansas City to a 7-0 lead.

Following the next kickoff, Butker was carted off the field with a left ankle injury. He returned later in the game, but safety Justin Reid was next in line to take on kicking duties.

Reid would get his opportunity soon after. With just over three minutes remaining, Mahomes found Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a 3 yd touchdown pass. Reid made the extra point for a 14-0 Chiefs lead.

About two minutes into the second quarter, the Cardinals finally got on the board. James Conner ran in a 2 yd score to cut the Chiefs advantage to 14-7.

But Kansas City would soon respond. With 7:32 left in the second quarter, Edwards-Helaire once again reeled in a touchdown pass from Mahomes, this time for 4 yds. Reid’s extra point was no good this time around, as the Chiefs extended their lead to 20-7.

Butker made his reentry just in time to kick a 54 yd field goal before the first half ended. Kansas City went into halftime up 23-7.

Jody Fortson would make his mark on the board coming out of halftime, catching a 1 yd touchdown pass from Mahomes for a 30-7 lead.

Kansas City continued to drive the deficit further, as Mecole Hardman reigned in a 2 yd score from Mahomes, 37-7 Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ defense held Arizona scoreless in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Kyler Murray found Marquise Brown for a 6 yd touchdown. Trying to play catch up, the Cardinals went for the 2-point conversion. A successful shot to Zach Ertz cut the deficit to 37-15.

Then came the rookie. Isiah Pacheco ran in a 3 yd score with 7:39 left in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals would respond. Ertz caught a 6 yd touchdown pass from Murray, but their 2-point conversion attempt was no good.

Kansas City took this one 44-21. Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes, threw 360 yds, 5 touchdowns, and no picks. Kelce had 8 receptions for 121 yds and one score.

With a quick turnaround, the Chiefs will host their home opener on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, who took down the Raiders 24-19 on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

