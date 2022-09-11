Chiefs hoping to keep September success rolling in season-opener

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets the Chiefs' fans excited during the first...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets the Chiefs' fans excited during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A staple of Andy Reid-led Kansas City Chiefs teams has been their ability to dominate the opening month of the season.

During the last four seasons, the Chiefs are 15-2 in games during the month of September.

In 2021, that trend took a hit with the Chiefs going 1-2 in the opening month. That early-season struggle during which the Chiefs lost their final two games of September in 2021 ended an 11-game winning streak during the month to begin quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career.

READ MORE: Chiefs activate Blue Springs’ Elijah Lee to active roster

Sunday, Kansas City travels to Arizona to take on another team that thrives early in the season. Although the Cardinals haven’t sustained success throughout seasons at the same level as the Chiefs, Kliff Kingsbury’s squad is 5-1 in the month of September during the past two seasons.

After opening as 1.5-point favorites when oddsmakers set the opening line, Kansas City is now favored by 6.5 points. Over the 15-2 span on the field in September, the Chiefs are 12-5 against the spread.

The season gets underway Sunday on KCTV5. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From top left to bottom right) Breanna Watson, Preston Patterson, Holly Jo Taylor, Lauren...
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
Justin Packham
Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges
Kansas man dies in UTV collision with bull
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

No. 2 Washburn takes down No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney Saturday afternoon
No. 2 Washburn narrowly escapes No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney in five sets
Kansas running back Devin Neal scoring a touchdown against West Virginia
Kansas opens Big 12 play with huge win over West Virginia in OT thriller
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an...
K-State blows out Mizzou at home, 40-12
FILE: Kansas opens Big 12 play with a trip to West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo...
Jayhawks head to Mountaineers to open Big 12 play