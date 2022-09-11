Candidates for Kansas Governor square off at state fair

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the Kansas State Fair begins it’s not the food or the views that were the main draw. The Democratic and Republican candidates on the ballot for Kansas governor this November took to the stage to debate at the Kansas State Fair.

“I know that by working together we will make Kansas the best state for everything, for living, for working, for raising their family,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

“I am willing to stand up to those big government socialist policies out of Washington. I have done it, I will do it again. My opponent wants to pretend they do not exist,” said Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Governor Laura Kelly, who is seeking a second term, was focused on her first term successes.

Governor Kelly said, “Derek Schmidt supported the agenda that drove us into the ditch in the first place. We cannot go back. we can stay on track with an economy that’s growing, balanced budgets, law enforcement and public schools that are fully funded, and lower taxes.”

Attorney general Derek Schmidt says with COVID-19 measures and increased government spending, the state needs a different direction.

“We’ll fight for the best educational opportunity for every child and for the rights of parents to direct their child’s upbringing. We’ll fight to preserve the freedoms and liberties of the people and for our way of life,” said Schmidt.

During the 90 minutes, the candidates shared some common ground on issues but most of the time was spent highlighting differences when asked about childcare and education.

Schmidt stated, “fully funding schools can only work if you don’t lock the kids out of them after they’re workforce.”

Agriculture, abortion, immigration, healthcare, and policy proposals were also discussed. Kelly said Medicaid expansion and an immediate zeroing of food sales taxes remain some of her priorities. Whereas, Schmidt laid out his plan for removing taxes from retirement income.

