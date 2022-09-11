Boil Water Advisory rescinded for Nemaha Co. public water supply system

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boil Water Advisory for the Nemaha Co. Rural Water District No. 3 public water supply system has been rescinded.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Sunday, Sept. 11, it rescinded a boil water advisory for Nemaha Co. Rural Water District No. 3 public water supply system.

It said the advisory had been issued due to a line break which resulted in a loss of pressure in the system. It said failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The KDHE noted that public water suppliers in the Sunflower State take all necessary measures to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of who issued the boil water advisory, KDHE is the only entity that can rescind the order after tests at a certified laboratory.

The Department indicated that testing samples collected from the distribution system show no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that put the stem at risk have been deemed resolved by officials.

