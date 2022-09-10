Touch-A-Truck making an impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend, a special community event celebrates its ninth anniversary.

The Greater Topeka Partnership returns to Evergy Plaza with the Downtown Topeka Touch-A-Truck event. The event took place early Saturday morning, bringing the community together once again.

The event featured a variety of unique trucks and machinery for kids to climb, take pictures and even pull the horn. Stephanie Norwood, Director of Events at The Greater Topeka Partnership, was excited to bring back the event for the community.

“We love to do community events,” said Norwood. “We encourage everyone in the community to have their own events. The more events that are free and accessible to families, I think the happier our community would be.”

The event allows families to come together for some family fun, but it also serves a greater purpose. They collaborated with Harvesters to encourage families to donate canned goods.

In a way to give back to the community, the event had several Harvester donation barrels throughout the event for people to place their canned goods in.

Senior Community Engagement Manager, Amy Pinger, was overwhelmed by the support from the community towards Harvesters.

“I’m excited to be part of it again,” she said. “Especially after a pandemic, seeing people coming down, filling up the downtown streets and giving back, it’s exciting today.”

Harvesters provides service across 26 counties throughout NE Kansas. Pinger stated that they feed approximately 226,000 people each month.

“The need has just increased over 30% during the pandemic,” Pinger said.

For anyone in need of meal assistance or making a donation to Harvesters, you can reach out to them through their website.

