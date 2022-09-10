Topeka Kennel Club holds tracking competition

13 News at Six
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some local dogs are sniffing their way to the “top” this weekend.

Mission Creek Camp and Retreat Center is hosting The Topeka Kennel Club’s Fall Scent Work trial. This dog sporting event is not your typical agility test, but rather puts dog’s senses to the test.

The trial kicked off it’s three day event weekend at Mission Creek’s 187-acre camper facility located in Dover, KS. The event runs from Friday to Sunday, each day starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Kelli Bausch, is the owner of Camo Cross Dog Training and Grooming, and also serves as Head Chair of the competition.

“We host three events a year. This is our fall one. We are excited to have the dogs here again once again.” said Bausch,

In this event, the dogs compete in several courses that tests how fast can they find the pre-hidden objects. These objects carry a swab head dipped from a variety of essential oil scents. Each dog gets 2 minutes and 30 seconds to complete the tasks, and each time they find an object, their dog must alert them by either, sitting down, barking, or scratching.

Many dog owners enjoy the competition, not only for the rewards. Christy Dartar and her multi-breed dog, competed during the first day of trails. She loves spending each second teaching some new tricks to Junior.

“I guess I would say there’s no reason not to try it. It’s fun and it’s easy, you can train at home.” " I think it makes for a happier better relationship between you and you dog. You have a productive activity to do together,” said Dartar.

Although only members of the Topeka Kennel Club are eligible to compete, Bausch says she has lots of room for anyone willing to volunteer, learn more about the sport or anyone who just wants to see what dogs do best, use their noses!

