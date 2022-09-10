Saturday night forecast: Rain ending with great Sunday weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered rain and embedded thunderstorms have been a pleasant change form our dry and hot weather. Sunday will also be cool in the mid 70s for highs in the afternoon. Some spots will dip below 50º Sunday night with 40s returning to the temperature map with Monday still nice in the low 80s. We do warm up quickly on Tuesday with highs already near 90º. Another dry and warm week ahead for Northeast Kansas.

Taking Action:

Rain ending this evening and we’re dry Sunday morning. Huff and Puff has one final launch window Sunday morning from 7am - 8am at Mount Hope in Topeka. Sunday will be great weather but the cool down is short lived. Heat returns by the middle of the week.

Tonight: Rain ending. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Warmer and sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds W around 5 to 10 mph.

First off, rainfall totals as of this afternoon are ranging between 0.10 on the low end and 0.75 on the high end and everywhere in between. Some locations may have seen closer to an inch, but not many. This has been a beneficial rainfall but nowhere near the amount we need to break the strong grip of our continuing drought.

Do what you can do enjoy some time outdoors Sunday and Monday because the warm weather returns by Tuesday. South winds will be light on Tuesday with temperatures already near 90º then under sunny skies. South winds become stronger Wednesday and will push temperatures into the low 90s. Winds slow a little on Thursday but temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Friday. The good news is that like last week our humidity will be lower and therefore our overnight temperatures will still be comfortable in the low 60s and some upper 50s.

Saturday is another game-packed day and once again we could be dealing with some rain showers then too. Right now the chance is pretty low with maybe a few passing showers next Saturday. Certainly not the widespread rainfall Kansas needs. Despite the chance, next weekend still looks to be above normal with temperatures in the upper 80s.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

