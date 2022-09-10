Saturday: Cool down and rain are here

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fall is here... or is it? Plan for the rain today with showers and embedded thunderstorms making there way from west to east across the area. Bets rain chances are along and north of I-70 while folks farther south will not see as much unfortunately. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60s to mid 70s to near 80 in the south and east. North winds may be a tad breezy today. WE cool down for tonight and stay steady Sunday and then warm up again each day beginning Monday.

Taking Action:

Plan for the rain today with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moving west to east through the day into this evening. Have plans? Bring a rain jacket. Cooler air is in place for the weekend through Monday before the heat returns middle of next week.

Today: Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 60s north to near 80º in the south. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Rain ending. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Warmer and sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds WNW around 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures Sunday slide into the 70s for highs areawide with clouds decreasing through the day with light north winds. Should be an excellent reminder that fall is near, although not here yet. Overnight lows this weekend into Monday night will be cool in the 50s. Monday stays nice before we quickly begin warming again.

Our dry and warm weather pattern quickly returns. Temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 80s already and we’ll be back in the 90s by Wednesday. Humidity will be lower so the mornings and evenings will be nice in the low 60s for overnight lows, however the daytime will be hot in the low 90s through Friday. There is a low chance for a cool down and another rain chance by next weekend to keep an eye on. Take advantage of the cooler weekend and enjoy what rain you see today because after this weekend not much will change from before.

