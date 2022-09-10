PHOTO GALLERY: Annual 5K takes steps to raise awareness of suicide

Shawnee Co. Suicide Prevention Coalition 5K
Shawnee Co. Suicide Prevention Coalition 5K(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People took steps Saturday to raise awareness on this World Suicide Prevention Day.

The Shawnee Co. Suicide Prevention Coalition held its 5K run/walk. About 150 people took to the Shunga Trail from Crestview Park. Many ran or walked in honor of loved ones lost to suicide.

People also could find local mental health resources, and the Topeka Police and Fire Departments were there to lend support.

13′s Melissa Brunner was invited to help kick off the event. This was the 10th annual run - but the first in-person in three years, because of the pandemic.

Remember, if you or a loved one is struggling, you can reach the crisis hotline by dialing 9-8-8.

