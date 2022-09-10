Kansas man dies after UTV crashes into bull

KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man died Friday night in Kingman County after his UTV crashed into a bull that was in the roadway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log, just before 10:30 Friday night, Max Wewe, 19, of Pretty Prairie, was driving eastbound on Southeast 20th when his UTV crashed into a bull that was in the middle of the road, causing the vehicle to tumble. The UTV came to rest in the southbound ditch on SW 20th.

Both the driver and the passenger were thrown from the vehicle. Wewe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passenger of the vehicle, Cade Fairchild, 21, of Cheney, Kansas, was taken to St. Francis with suspected serious injuries.

KHP said neither occupant was wearing a helmet or seatbelt.

