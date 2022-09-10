K-State blows out Mizzou at home, 40-12

Missouri running back Elijah Young, right, is tackled by Kansas State safety Josh Hayes during...
Missouri running back Elijah Young, right, is tackled by Kansas State safety Josh Hayes during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State starts off the year 2-0, taking down old Big 12 foe, the Missouri Tigers.

A game many had marked on their calendars with this being the first game between these two teams since 2011.

Mother nature didn’t get in the way of the ‘Cats beatdown of the Tigers. Running back Deuce Vaughn had 24 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Vaughn scored the first touchdown for K-State and would add another in the fourth quarter that put the Wildcats up 33-6.

The defense put up an impressive showing, intercepting Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook twice and backup QB Jack Abraham two times.

Wildcats QB Adrian Martinez was effective on the ground racking up 53 yards and a score that came in the second quarter which put Kansas State up 14-3 at the time. Martinez also added 101 yards through the air.

Phillp Brooks brought the thunder to Bill Snyder family stadium after waiting out a lighting delay, he returned a punt 76 yards which proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Tigers.

K-State is back home again next Saturday against Tulane with kick-off slated for two p.m.

