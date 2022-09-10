Illinois man pleads guilty to felonies in 2021 Capitol riot
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a central Illinois man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Prosecutors say 44-year-old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge.
Court documents say Woods knocked a Capitol Police officer off her feet and later that day tackled a member of the news media trying to leave a disturbance.
Woods is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2023.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.