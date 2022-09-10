Huff n’ Puff Launches Hot Air Balloon Rally

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Up up and away.

The Huff n’ Puff hot air balloon launch was a big success this year at the Mount Hope Grounds.

“I just have always loved hot air balloons. Years ago when I was singled and lived in Tulsa Oklahoma, I was actually part of a crew that took hot air balloon up and I learned a lot about them but I’ve just always loved them,” says Topeka resident, Terri Van Ostran.

Hundreds of people showed up and there were a lot of new faces in the crowd.

“It feels pretty nice out here and honestly there are a lot of balloons out here that look pretty good, says Topeka resident, Rayden Tessman.

Food trucks and vendor tables also added to the excitement.

We asked some excited kids what they thought about the experience. “What’s your favorite part about coming out...eating popcorn...eating popcorn?...what’s your favorite part about coming out?...watching hot air balloons!”

The balloons launched a little after 6:30pm.

Organizers also brought baskets out to collect food items for Harvesters and Toys for Tots, with this year’s proceeds benefiting the Topeka Zoo.

Everyone we spoke with said they had a blast.

“It’s a great summer memory, it’s a great summer activity. It’s not too hot today really, it’s pretty good and they got the balloons up cause there’s no wind and they went fast tonight so that’s awesome,” says Van Ostran.

The balloon rally continues with launches, weather permitting. Click here for the full schedule and location.

