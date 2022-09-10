Bikers gather to support important issue among veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Saturday was the annual Hand Up, Stand Up Ride.

13NEWS’ Chris Fisher was the emcee for this event that shows support for veterans suffering from PTSD at the Topeka VA.

Bikers gathered at Harley Davidson for a ride through Shawnee County communities to raise awareness for a common issue, PTSD.

“Personnel over in the war don’t know always who their friend or foe is. It is hard on the veterans when they come back and they are taught to be really tough when they are over here, and push their feelings down. So, when they come here and have to deal with their emotions its very difficult on them,” said Bob Lewis, Chairman of Hand Up, Stand Up.

100% of the proceeds from this event go back to help in the Topeka VA and local veterans around the community.

