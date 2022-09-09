Washburn Rural boys soccer shuts out De Soto 5-0
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural varsity boys soccer remains undefeated on the 2022 season after shutting out De Soto 5-0 at home on Thursday night.
Freshman Brandon Hamilton and senior Easton Bradstreet started the Junior Blues off 2-0 in the first half. Bradstreet then continued the scoring in the final 40 minutes of regulation, adding three more goals to the board.
Bradstreet is on a hot streak, and he now has 11 goals in just four games this season. Hamilton also had two assists on the night.
The 4-0 Junior Blues will be back in action on Tuesday at home against Junction City at 6:30 p.m.
