Washburn football takes down UCM in first road game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football took its early season dominance to the road on Thursday night, taking down Central Michigan 40-32 in Warrensburg.

Quarterback Cedric Case’s 1 yd rushing touchdown got the Chippewas got on the board first, but the Bods responded later in the first quarter as Kellen Simoncic found Collin Wilson for a 5 yd score, still down by one at 7-6.

UCM ended the first quarter with a last minute score, as Xavier Jackson punched in a 3 yd touchdown to put the Chippewas up 14-6.

UCM then added a field goal to start the scoring in the second quarter, then came JJ Letcher. Simoncic found Letcher for a 32 yd touchdown, still down 17-12 though.

Case once again added to the board, this time sending a deep 78 yd touchdown pass to Arkell Smith for a 24-12 lead. Simoncic responded with a 46 yd touchdown pass to Peter Afful to close out the first half scoring.

Then came the comeback. The third quarter started with yet another Simoncic to Afful touchdown, this time for 17 yds. The Bods held the lead for the first time all game, 26-24.

Just over a minute later, Simoncic sent a 14 yd touchdown pass to Letcher. Washburn’s defense was able to hold back the Chippewas for the next 10 minutes until the offense added one more score to the board. Simoncic found Taylon Peters for a 35 yd touchdown. That would do it for the third quarter.

UCM began the fourth quarter with a touchdown from Case to Malik Clayborn, successfully adding a 2-point conversion to try and get back in this one, Bods still up 40-32.

Washburn was able to hold onto its lead though, and will be bringing home a win and a 2-0 record.

The Ichabods will return home next Saturday to host Nebraska at Kearney at 1:00 p.m., looking to stay undefeated on the young season.

