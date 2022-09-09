Violent crime decreases in Kansas in 2021 crime index report

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - In a report released Friday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated a 3.4 percent decrease in violent crime from 2020, showing declines in each of the categories of violent crime.

The data comes via the 2021 Kansas Crime Index Report. In it, the KBI said 2021 represented the first year violent crime offenses decreased since a steady rise began in 2014.

According to the report, property crime also declined by 7.5 percent. However, the KBI said property crime offenses are assumed to be underreported to law enforcement.

To read the full 2021 Kansas Crime Index report and find previous year’s statistics, visit https://www.kansas.gov/kbi/stats/stats_crime.shtml.

