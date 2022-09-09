Tropical Storm Kay dumps rain on Mexico’s Baja peninsula

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kay is dumping heavy rains on a sparsely populated area of Mexico’s Pacific coast and is expected to weaken further as it curls out to sea, possibly bringing rain to southernmost California by the weekend.

The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday, but by evening it was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph).

It had moved back over open water by late Thursday and was expected to weaken further Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate hit and run near SW Munson & SW Western near Topeka High School
Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High
A warrant is served at a home near SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Sept. 7, 2022.
Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Arasally Perez-Villa and Kristy Eve Little-Bull-Noble
Two Topeka women arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
FILE - Kansas State House
13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat

Latest News

Washburn Rural boys soccer vs. De Soto
Washburn Rural boys soccer shuts out De Soto 5-0
Junction City boys soccer @ Seaman
Brody Anderson leads Seaman boys soccer over Junction City
Brian Mays (left) and Christina Barker, RN (second from left) were on a church mission trip in...
Right place, right time: Topeka nurse helps swimmer survive shark attack
Brian Mays (left) and Christina Barker, RN (second from left) were on a church mission trip in...
Topeka nurse helps man survive shark attack