Shawnee man facing 20 years for child porn charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Johnson Co. man has plead guilty to downloading child pornographic images from the internet and now faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas office states in a news release that Justin Packham, 34, of Shawnee has pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Court documents indicate that in December 2020, the Shawnee Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children saying that dozens of pornographic images were downloaded into a google drive. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas, an investigation discovered the email account that downloaded the explicit content belonged to Packham.

Packham was arrested in February 2021 for a parole violation with the Kansas Department of Corrections. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas, once investigators obtained a search warrant of Packham’s residence, Shawnee investigators searched the premise and found more than 1,000 child pornography photos and videos on various electronic devices.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas further said that Packham told law enforcement that he downloaded the images.

The sentencing is scheduled for December 8. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence after considering the guidelines, but Packham does face a maximum sentence of 20 years, according to the district attorney’s office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas says the U.S. Secret Service and the Shawnee Police Department are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Faiza Alhambra is prosecuting the case.

