Ribbon cut on Southeast Topeka ice cream shop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership brought the ribbon to cut for a new ice cream shop in Southeast Topeka.

The Sweet Tea is serving customers scoops with high-quality ingredients at 29th and Croco. As a Southeast Topeka family, the owners say they wanted to bring something unique to the area.

“Southeast Topeka sometimes has some gaps, especially when it comes to food, so we brought something to Topeka that we’re very proud of,” Owner Matt Vanderpool said. “Just like Southeast Topekans do, we support our community.”

You can find The Sweet Tee at 2841 SE Croco Rd.

