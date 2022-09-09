Red Friday flag sales kick off at Topeka McDonald’s locations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Select McDonald’s locations - including eight Topeka locations - will sell Chiefs flags in honor of Red Friday; an annual event where the proceeds from sales will raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas (RMHC).

Red Friday will take place from Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 11, before the NFL season opener, with each Chiefs flag sold for a minimum donation of $5. The 30-inch-by-20-inch flags will be available while supplies last.

“We are excited to participate in another Red Friday which will benefit RMHC of NE Kansas,” said Kevin Dobski, local McDonald’s Owner, and Operator. “RMHC holds a special place in our hearts, so we love to give back to the House in any way we can, and we are aiming to meet a donation goal of $60K from this year’s sales.”

The selected McDonald’s locations are:

1100 Kansas Ave.

5525 SW 21st St.

1640 SW Wanamaker

3530 NW 46th St.

*3117 S Topeka Ave.

*1201 Gage Blvd.

*2001 N Topeka Blvd.

*2933 SW Wanamaker

* - These four locations plan to sell the flags through throughout September 11.

Sales for each location begins at 6:00 a.m. daily.

“We appreciate everything that McDonald’s has done to support the house with a special thanks to the Dobski organization for hosting another year of Red Friday which benefits the House more than people may know,” said Mindee Reece, CEO & Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas. “This effort helps RMHC of NE Kansas take care of dozens of families with critically ill children receiving medical treatment, so we want to thank our community for continuously showing up for RMHC and participating in all of our fundraisers.”

According to Ronald McDonald’s, the mission of RMHC is to keep families who have children undergoing extensive medical treatment close together by providing the families with a comfortable and convenient home near the hospitals. You can learn more about the organization HERE.

