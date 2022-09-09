Red Friday flag sales kick off at Topeka McDonald’s locations

Select McDonald’s locations - including eight Topeka locations - will sell Chiefs flags in...
Select McDonald’s locations - including eight Topeka locations - will sell Chiefs flags in honor of Red Friday; an annual event where the proceeds from sales will raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas (RMHC).(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Select McDonald’s locations - including eight Topeka locations - will sell Chiefs flags in honor of Red Friday; an annual event where the proceeds from sales will raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas (RMHC).

Red Friday will take place from Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 11, before the NFL season opener, with each Chiefs flag sold for a minimum donation of $5. The 30-inch-by-20-inch flags will be available while supplies last.

“We are excited to participate in another Red Friday which will benefit RMHC of NE Kansas,” said Kevin Dobski, local McDonald’s Owner, and Operator. “RMHC holds a special place in our hearts, so we love to give back to the House in any way we can, and we are aiming to meet a donation goal of $60K from this year’s sales.”

The selected McDonald’s locations are:

  • 1100 Kansas Ave.
  • 5525 SW 21st St.
  • 1640 SW Wanamaker
  • 3530 NW 46th St.
  • *3117 S Topeka Ave.
  • *1201 Gage Blvd.
  • *2001 N Topeka Blvd.
  • *2933 SW Wanamaker

* - These four locations plan to sell the flags through throughout September 11.

Sales for each location begins at 6:00 a.m. daily.

Select McDonald’s locations - including eight Topeka locations - will sell Chiefs flags in...
Select McDonald’s locations - including eight Topeka locations - will sell Chiefs flags in honor of Red Friday; an annual event where the proceeds from sales will raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas (RMHC).(WIBW)

“We appreciate everything that McDonald’s has done to support the house with a special thanks to the Dobski organization for hosting another year of Red Friday which benefits the House more than people may know,” said Mindee Reece, CEO & Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas. “This effort helps RMHC of NE Kansas take care of dozens of families with critically ill children receiving medical treatment, so we want to thank our community for continuously showing up for RMHC and participating in all of our fundraisers.”

According to Ronald McDonald’s, the mission of RMHC is to keep families who have children undergoing extensive medical treatment close together by providing the families with a comfortable and convenient home near the hospitals. You can learn more about the organization HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate hit and run near SW Munson & SW Western near Topeka High School
Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
FILE - Kansas State House
13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat
A historic building that formerly housed the main post office in Topeka was purchased recently...
Topeka real estate developer purchases historic former post office building, with apartments and condos planned
Highland Park Townhome Trash
Residents voice concern over trash, maintenance issues at East Topeka apartment complex

Latest News

Washburn Rural boys soccer vs. De Soto
Washburn Rural boys soccer shuts out De Soto 5-0
Junction City boys soccer @ Seaman
Brody Anderson leads Seaman boys soccer over Junction City
Brian Mays (left) and Christina Barker, RN (second from left) were on a church mission trip in...
Right place, right time: Topeka nurse helps swimmer survive shark attack
Brian Mays (left) and Christina Barker, RN (second from left) were on a church mission trip in...
Topeka nurse helps man survive shark attack