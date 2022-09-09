Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.

Wendy Strout, 50 (left) and Lanae Derby, 42 (right)
Wendy Strout, 50 (left) and Lanae Derby, 42 (right)(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.

Morse says Strout, who was driving, was pulled over shortly before 11 p.m. on 150th Rd. for a traffic violation. During the stop, officials say deputies seized drug contraband.

Strout was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Derby was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate hit and run near SW Munson & SW Western near Topeka High School
Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High
FILE - Kansas State House
13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A historic building that formerly housed the main post office in Topeka was purchased recently...
Topeka real estate developer purchases historic former post office building, with apartments and condos planned
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

Latest News

One person was injured while battling an out of control brush fire in Riley Co. on Thursday.
Man injured in ATV crash during out of control brush fire
The Ronald McDonald House will receive Topeka's donations.
Flags raise funds for Ronald McDonald House
Select McDonald’s locations - including eight Topeka locations - will sell Chiefs flags in...
Red Friday flag sales kick off at Topeka McDonald’s locations
Washburn Rural boys soccer vs. De Soto
Washburn Rural boys soccer shuts out De Soto 5-0