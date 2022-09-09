Pair from St. Marys arrested for drugs in Jackson Co.

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from St. Marys are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Wendy Lynn Strout, 50, and Lanae Lee Derby, 42, both of St. Marys were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail late Thursday night following a traffic stop near Mayetta.

Morse says Strout, who was driving, was pulled over shortly before 11 p.m. on 150th Rd. for a traffic violation. During the stop, officials say deputies seized drug contraband.

Strout was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Derby was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.

