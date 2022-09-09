New Undersheriff appointed in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY., Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has named a new Undersheriff.

Captain Scott Morris will replace outgoing Undersheriff Darrel Chapman who resigned his position on September 7th to pursue a new career in the private sector.

Scott Morris is a longtime resident of Jackson County has served as Captain of Patrol with the Sheriff’s Office for the last two years. Prior to working with the Sheriff’s Office, Morris retired after a lengthy career with the Kansas Highway Patrol where he reached the rank of Captain.

Captain Morris released the following statement on Friday: “After my retirement I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to go to work for Sheriff Morse and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. I have always had much respect for Sheriff Morse, as well as the entire Sheriff’s staff, and was pleased to work for them. Through the years I have had the privilege of working with a large number of law enforcement agencies and I believe that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is second to none. I am proud to be a part of this agency, and I look forward to working with Sheriff Morse and the rest of the staff to continue to serve the Jackson County community.”

