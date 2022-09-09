New Undersheriff appointed in Jackson County

Captain Scott Morris was named Jackson County Undersheriff on Friday.
Captain Scott Morris was named Jackson County Undersheriff on Friday.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY., Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has named a new Undersheriff.

Captain Scott Morris will replace outgoing Undersheriff Darrel Chapman who resigned his position on September 7th to pursue a new career in the private sector.

Scott Morris is a longtime resident of Jackson County has served as Captain of Patrol with the Sheriff’s Office for the last two years. Prior to working with the Sheriff’s Office, Morris retired after a lengthy career with the Kansas Highway Patrol where he reached the rank of Captain.

Captain Morris released the following statement on Friday: “After my retirement I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to go to work for Sheriff Morse and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. I have always had much respect for Sheriff Morse, as well as the entire Sheriff’s staff, and was pleased to work for them. Through the years I have had the privilege of working with a large number of law enforcement agencies and I believe that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is second to none. I am proud to be a part of this agency, and I look forward to working with Sheriff Morse and the rest of the staff to continue to serve the Jackson County community.”

