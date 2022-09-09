NASCAR driver makes pit stop in Topeka ahead of race at Kansas Speedway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans were able to get a taste of NASCAR before this weekend’s race.

Ricky Stenhouse Junior signed autographs and spent some time with fans this afternoon at the North Topeka Dillons.

Stenhouse was part of an entire slate of activities at the store ahead of the Hollywood Casino 400, including community booths and some prize giveaways.

The Hollywood Casino 400 kicks off at the Kansas Speedway this Sunday, at 2 p.m.

