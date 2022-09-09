NASCAR driver makes pit stop in Topeka ahead of race at Kansas Speedway

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. watches the leaderboard after his run during NASCAR auto race qualifying at...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. watches the leaderboard after his run during NASCAR auto race qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(WTOK)
By Bryan Grabauskas and Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans were able to get a taste of NASCAR before this weekend’s race.

Ricky Stenhouse Junior signed autographs and spent some time with fans this afternoon at the North Topeka Dillons.

Stenhouse was part of an entire slate of activities at the store ahead of the Hollywood Casino 400, including community booths and some prize giveaways.

The Hollywood Casino 400 kicks off at the Kansas Speedway this Sunday, at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate hit and run near SW Munson & SW Western near Topeka High School
Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High
FILE - Kansas State House
13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A historic building that formerly housed the main post office in Topeka was purchased recently...
Topeka real estate developer purchases historic former post office building, with apartments and condos planned
13 NEWS has learned the former white lakes mall property is one step closer to changing hands.
White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer

Latest News

Live at Five
Kansas Book Festival
Kansas Book Festival ready to share story of Sunflower State
FSGC Midnight Brunch
FSGC serves up new "Midnight Brunch" fundraiser
Keebler Elf is an 11-week old kitten available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society
Full house! Helping Hands reduces all adoption fees as shelter tops 500 animals