The Museum of Art and Light is starting underway soon to Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On Friday, the Museum of Art and Light had their groundbreaking ceremony.

The building will be located just west of Manhattan Town Center on the corner of third street and Pierre.

The building is considered a three-story, 50,000 square foot state of the art museum featuring an immersive exhibit and interactive displays. The project identifies a total budget of $43,600,000 with STAR bond proceeds funding $23,000,000.

Chairman Bob DeBruyn and his wife Tracey are beyond excited after talking about this for years and also collecting art for 30 years. ”We needed to find a good home and this is not just going to be a static museum, the immersive part of the museum is going to be the magic hook for young people particularly everywhere,” said Tracey.

Bob was concerned that art was being taken away and that there is research that shows kids that have art are more successful not only in school but also life. “Some of them haven’t been in school, the arts are being cancelled, and the research is hitting you in the face,” said DeBruyn.

They are hoping that the start on construction will be as early as October of this year.

