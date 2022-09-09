Man injured in ATV crash during out of control brush fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured while battling an out of control brush fire in Riley Co. on Thursday.

Riley Co. Fire District #1 responded to the 9600 block of Windy Hill Road around noon.

The fire was quickly contained, but reignited around 3:30 that afternoon due to windy conditions.

Officials say it took crews about an hour-and-a-half to get the blaze under control for a second time.

RCFD says the fire started out as a controlled burn, but spread to a neighboring pasture.

Around 30 acres were burned, thankfully, no structures were damaged.

Officials say a civilian was injured in an ATV accident during the response, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Riley Co. Police Department’s police activity report lists Steven Salzman, 62, of Leonardville as the man that hit a Riley Co. Fire District #1 apparatus while driving an ATV through the brush fire. Salzman was transported to Via Christi for non-life threatening facial and leg injuries.

