Man injured in ATV crash during out of control brush fire

One person was injured while battling an out of control brush fire in Riley Co. on Thursday.
One person was injured while battling an out of control brush fire in Riley Co. on Thursday.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Chris Fisher and Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Riley Co. Fire District #1 responded to the 9600 block of Windy Hill Road around noon.

The fire was quickly contained, but reignited around 3:30 that afternoon due to windy conditions.

Officials say it took crews about an hour-and-a-half to get the blaze under control for a second time.

RCFD says the fire started out as a controlled burn, but spread to a neighboring pasture.

Around 30 acres were burned, thankfully, no structures were damaged.

Officials say a civilian was injured in an ATV accident during the response, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Riley Co. Police Department’s police activity report lists Steven Salzman, 62, of Leonardville as the man that hit a Riley Co. Fire District #1 apparatus while driving an ATV through the brush fire. Salzman was transported to Via Christi for non-life threatening facial and leg injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

