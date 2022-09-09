Kansas State Fair kicks off in Hutchinson

Kansas State Fair logo
Kansas State Fair logo
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The 109th Annual Kansas State Fair is underway in Hutchinson. The 10-day annual event kicked off late Friday morning featuring a mix of new and traditional experiences.

Organizers are hoping to get back to a typical attendance of 325,00 to 350,000 people. Due in large part to the pandemic, last year’s total attendance for the state fair was down to about 281,000. The fair includes 10 days of activities throughout the state fairgrounds and concerts in the evenings.

“Kicking off day one, we’ve got 10 days that are fantastic, loaded with entertainment, education (and) livestock,” said Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz. “We’ve got over 3,600 animals coming in this weekend (and) over 1,000 kids for our grand drive that will extend through the whole week. There’s so many things to do we hope to come out and enjoy.”

On Thursday, a day ahead of the fair, officials held a ribbon cutting for the brand new Lake Talbott stage area.

The fair invested about $115,000 to rebuild the stage. While it’s not much bigger than the old one, fair officials say it’s much more durable and allows them to hook up sound and lights.

Members of the Eyewitness News team will be there every day! Find daily details on what’s happening at the fair here: https://www.kansasstatefair.com/

Dates9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.3-10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9Lily Wu
Hailey Tucker		Alex Flippin
Abbey Higginbotham
Saturday, Sept. 10Felicia Rolfe
Brittyne Rucker
Shane Konicki
Adrian Campa		Alex Jirgens
Jacob Albracht
Sunday, Sept. 11Grant DeMarsAlex Jirgens
Austin Morton
Monday, Sept. 12Cassie Wilson
Lily Wu		Cassie Wilson
Alex Flippin
Joe Schillaci
Cassie Wilson
Tuesday, Sept. 13Dean Jones
Alex Flippin		Cassie Wilson
Lily Wu
Wednesday, Sept. 14Adrian Campa
Alex Flippin		Ross Janssen
Lily Wu
Alex FlippinLily Wu
Thursday, Sept. 15Rodney Price
Lily Wu		Alex Flippin
Lily Wu
Friday, Sept. 16Jake Dunne
Alex Flippin		Peyton Sanders
Lily Wu
Saturday, Sept. 17Ross Janssen
Michael Schwanke
Rachel Hackbarth		Shawn Loging
Michael Schwanke
Saturday, Sept. 18Rachel HackbarthAbbey Higginbotham

