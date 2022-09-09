Kansas Book Festival ready to share story of Sunflower State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Book Festival is back for its 11th year celebrating Kansas authors and authors writing about our great state.

Tom Averill from Washburn University and Grace Greene with Envista Credit Union visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on the event.

Averill said around 50 authors are expected for the festival’s main day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 on Washburn University’s campus. Events center around Mabee Library and Memorial Union, with outdoor activities and vendors as well. Averill said the authors encompass many genres and age ranges.

Greens said the Kansas Book Festival is the September partner for the EnvistaCares Challenge. Envista will provide a marketing package all month long, and match donations up to $2500.

Find the complete schedule of events at https://www.kansasbookfestival.com/. It also includes a Friday kickoff event and a Sunday post-festival presentation.

You can donate to the Kansas Book Festival through the Envista Cares Challenge at their web site, envistacu.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.