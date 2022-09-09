Kansas Book Festival ready to share story of Sunflower State

The Kansas Book Festival is Sept. 24 on Washburn University's campus
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Book Festival is back for its 11th year celebrating Kansas authors and authors writing about our great state.

Tom Averill from Washburn University and Grace Greene with Envista Credit Union visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on the event.

Averill said around 50 authors are expected for the festival’s main day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 on Washburn University’s campus. Events center around Mabee Library and Memorial Union, with outdoor activities and vendors as well. Averill said the authors encompass many genres and age ranges.

Greens said the Kansas Book Festival is the September partner for the EnvistaCares Challenge. Envista will provide a marketing package all month long, and match donations up to $2500.

Find the complete schedule of events at https://www.kansasbookfestival.com/. It also includes a Friday kickoff event and a Sunday post-festival presentation.

You can donate to the Kansas Book Festival through the Envista Cares Challenge at their web site, envistacu.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate hit and run near SW Munson & SW Western near Topeka High School
Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High
FILE - Kansas State House
13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A historic building that formerly housed the main post office in Topeka was purchased recently...
Topeka real estate developer purchases historic former post office building, with apartments and condos planned
13 NEWS has learned the former white lakes mall property is one step closer to changing hands.
White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer

Latest News

Live at Five
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. watches the leaderboard after his run during NASCAR auto race qualifying at...
NASCAR driver makes pit stop in Topeka ahead of race at Kansas Speedway
FSGC Midnight Brunch
FSGC serves up new "Midnight Brunch" fundraiser
Keebler Elf is an 11-week old kitten available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society
Full house! Helping Hands reduces all adoption fees as shelter tops 500 animals