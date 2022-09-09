Highland Park standout Tre Richardson decommits from New Mexico State
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scots star Tre Richardson has reopened his recruitment.
Richardson announced on Twitter Thursday night he decommitted from New Mexico State and reopens his recruitment as a slot/running back.
ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! pic.twitter.com/d6HFRzk3bc— Tre Richardson (@Trerich20) September 9, 2022
Richardson also had offers from Northern Iowa, Kansas and others.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.