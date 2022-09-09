Highland Park standout Tre Richardson decommits from New Mexico State

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scots star Tre Richardson has reopened his recruitment.

Richardson announced on Twitter Thursday night he decommitted from New Mexico State and reopens his recruitment as a slot/running back.

Richardson also had offers from Northern Iowa, Kansas and others.

