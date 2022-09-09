Full house! Helping Hands reduces all adoption fees as shelter tops 500 animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has reduced all adoption fees to $25 as it saw space fill up Friday.

Emi Griess of HHHS Topeka discussed the situation on Eye on NE Kansas, where she brought one of their new arrivals, an 11-week old Kitten name Keebler Elf. She said he’s among a steady stream of kittens, cats, puppies and dogs that arrived at the shelter the past couple weeks. She said the shelter had no available dog kennels as of Friday afternoon, and staff was working to create more space, including reaching out to rescues and fosters.

Griess said the shelter had more than 500 dogs and cats Friday afternoon. Many are coming in through animal control, but they also are seeing more people having to give up their pets due to financial hardship.

The $25 special extends to all animals, including puppies and high-profile breeds. Griess said the shelter also will work with people to reduce the usual fees for reclaiming pets, in order to get more pets back home.

Helping Hands Humane Society is located at SW 21st and Belle. Find their hours and additional information on their web site, hhhstopeka.org.

