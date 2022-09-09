FSGC serves up new “Midnight Brunch” fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family Service and Guidance Center is putting a twist on the usual breakfast fundraiser by flipping the clock.

Their first-ever ‘Midnight Brunch’ fundraiser is coming up Sept. 17.

Mikki Burcher and Amanda Abbott - the chair and vice chair for the FSGC’s Foundation’s board of trustees visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event. Proceeds benefit construction of the FSGC Youth Crisis & Recovery Center, which will provide 24 crisis beds for young people.

Midnight brunch is 9:30 p.m. to Midnight Sept. 17 at Redbud Park Pavilion in NOTO. Tickets are $44 and should be purchased in advance at fsgctopeka.com/brunch.

