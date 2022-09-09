Friday forecast: Hot today, cool weekend with rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will continue to be hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s across the area under sunny skies with light south winds. Overnight tonight marks the first changes we will see as winds begin to turn north by Saturday morning with our front finally making it here. Saturday will be cooler in the low to mid 80s with partly cloudy skies and rain on the way for as early as the afternoon. We stay cool through the weekend and then begin to warm up once again next week.

Taking Action:

We will stay hot today but will cool down for the weekend. Rain chance Saturday is highest this evening, but newer data suggests we may start to see showers in the afternoon Saturday.

Today: Warm and sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds becoming north behind front at 5 to 10 mph, gusting to more.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Rain chance developing for the afternoon/evening lingering into the night.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

The cold front is finally here after waiting all week. The front should make it’s way through by Saturday morning keeping temperatures Saturday much cooler in the low to mid 80s. The rain will develop behind the front beginning around midday in Central Kansas and moving east by as early as the afternoon Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible, but no strong or severe weather is expected. The rain should wrap up overnight Saturday into Sunday generally leaving behind between 0.25″ and 0.50″.

Temperatures Sunday slide in to the 70s for highs with clouds decreasing through the day with light north winds. Should be an excellent reminder that fall is near, although not here yet. Overnight lows this weekend into Monday night will be cool in the 50s. Monday stays nice before we quickly begin warming again as high pressure builds in the east.

90s unfortunately become regular in northeast Kanas to round out next week. More bad news is that the dry and quiet weather pattern largely stays in control.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

