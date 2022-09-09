Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker.

On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery.

Officials said as a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charges listed below:

Ryan Barranco, 36, Topeka

Breanna Watson, 31, Topeka

Holly Taylor, 45, Topeka Aggravated Battery Aggravated Robbery Aggravated Assault Theft under $500

Preston Patterson, 39, Topeka

Lauren Ortiz, 32, Topeka Aggravated Battery Aggravated Robbery Aggravated Assault Theft under $500 Possession of Meth with intent to distribute Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute Felon in possession of firearm



