Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker.
On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery.
Officials said as a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charges listed below:
- Ryan Barranco, 36, Topeka
- Breanna Watson, 31, Topeka
- Holly Taylor, 45, Topeka
- Aggravated Battery
- Aggravated Robbery
- Aggravated Assault
- Theft under $500
- Preston Patterson, 39, Topeka
- Lauren Ortiz, 32, Topeka
- Aggravated Battery
- Aggravated Robbery
- Aggravated Assault
- Theft under $500
- Possession of Meth with intent to distribute
- Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
- Felon in possession of firearm
