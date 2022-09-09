Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning

(From top left to bottom right) Breanna Watson, Preston Patterson, Holly Jo Taylor, Lauren...
(From top left to bottom right) Breanna Watson, Preston Patterson, Holly Jo Taylor, Lauren Ortiz and Ryan Salvador were arrested for aggravated robbery in the 1200 blk of Wanamaker Friday morning.(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested five people early Friday morning after reports of an aggravated robbery on Wanamaker.

On Friday, September 9th, just after 4:00 a.m., TPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wanamaker in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery.

Officials said as a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charges listed below:

  • Ryan Barranco, 36, Topeka
  • Breanna Watson, 31, Topeka
  • Holly Taylor, 45, Topeka
    • Aggravated Battery
    • Aggravated Robbery
    • Aggravated Assault
    • Theft under $500
  • Preston Patterson, 39, Topeka
  • Lauren Ortiz, 32, Topeka
    • Aggravated Battery
    • Aggravated Robbery
    • Aggravated Assault
    • Theft under $500
    • Possession of Meth with intent to distribute
    • Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
    • Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
    • Felon in possession of firearm

