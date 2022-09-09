Entrepreneurs learning how to perfect their pitch for a grand prize

People giving ideas and advice for entrepreneurs to perfect their pitch
People giving ideas and advice for entrepreneurs to perfect their pitch(WIBW)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today the Startup Manhattan hosted their Perfect Your Pitch event at the Iron Clad Coworking building. This is a value-add event designed to promote the pitch competition and help entrepreneurs clarify key details about their businesses or innovation start ups and craft a pitch they can use with investors or when participating in pitch competitions.

Those who attended will be encouraged to apply for the pitch competition if they are in the first three years of operating a small business or high growth/tech startup. Any entrepreneur who believes they can benefit from learning about crafting a pitch was in attendance.

The presenting sponsor of this event is People’s State Bank, in its sixth year, along with JNT company and Spark. Executive Vice President, Mike Simon, said this event is a good way to help them and we love to help them out. ”They’re amazing people, they’re two feet in so, were glad to give back and just be able to support them and if this is something that can get one or two more small businesses start in our local community we definitely value that a lot,” said Simon.

This year’s Startup MHK event is scheduled for Saturday, November 12, 2022 and a total of $25,000 in award money will be available for participants. People interested can register at StartUpMHK.com.

