Emporia State football handed first loss of the season by UCO

Emporia State football links arms pregame.
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football ventured on the road for the first time this season, but suffered a 21-13 loss by Central Oklahoma on Thursday night.

Quarterback Braden Gleason started off the scoring with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter, running in a 6 yd touchdown to put the Hornets up 7-0.

They maintained their lead until there was just under 12 minutes left in the second quarter, when quarterback Stephon Brown ran in a 3 yd score to even the score 7-7.

The two remained tied going into halftime. Just over four minutes into the third quarter, Braden Gleason threw a 79 yd bomb to Corey Thomas. Hornets stayed up 13-7 through the rest of the third quarter.

The Bronchos took the fourth quarter to their advantage though. Brown sent a 13 yd touchdown to Nasir Kemper, getting back on top 14-13.

Just over 10 minutes later, Brown ran another score in himself, this time for 19 yds to add to the Bronchos lead, 21-13.

UCO held onto that lead, handing Emporia State their first loss of the young season. They now stand at 1-1 overall.

The Hornets will be back in action at home against Missouri Western next Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

