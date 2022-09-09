Culpepper & Merriweather Circus comes to Wamego

The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus brought some excitement to Wamego September 8th.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The old school traditional circus comes complete with daredevils, clowns, jugglers, trapeze and big cat performances in a ninety-minute show.

The old school traditional circus comes complete with daredevils, clowns, jugglers, trapeze and big cat performances in a ninety-minute show.

The community was invited to watch the big top tent rise in the morning and they also could tour the grounds, and see and learn about the animals and the care they receive.

Pony rides, a bouncy house slide, face painting and concessions were also available.

For a full schedule of where the circus will be traveling to, click here.

