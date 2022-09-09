Culpepper & Merriweather Circus comes to Wamego

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus brought some excitement to Wamego September 8th.

The old school traditional circus comes complete with daredevils, clowns, jugglers, trapeze and big cat performances in a ninety-minute show.

The community was invited to watch the big top tent rise in the morning and they also could tour the grounds, and see and learn about the animals and the care they receive.

Pony rides, a bouncy house slide, face painting and concessions were also available.

