TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brody Anderson did all the scoring for Seaman Thursday night, propelling the Vikings to a 2-0 win over Junction City.

It was a scoreless 50 minutes until Anderson scored the first goal. Minutes later, on a penalty kick, he would score another.

Seaman is 1-2-1 and Junction City moves to 1-2.

