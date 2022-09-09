Blue-Green Algae advisories updated for Kansas lakes

(CSIRO / CC BY 3.0)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

Here is a list of active advisories in the state as of September 9th:

  • Warning
    • Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County
    • Crystal Lake, Anderson County
    • Ford County Lake, Ford County
    • Gathering Pond, Geary County
    • Hain SFL, Ford County
    • Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County
    • Kingston Lake, Johnson County
    • Melvern Outlet (River) Pond, Osage County
    • Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County
    • Overbrook City Lake, Osage County (Elevated on September 9th)
    • Rooks County SFL, Rooks County
    • Summercrest Lake, Johnson County

A warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

  • Watch
    • Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge), Osage County (Lowered on September 9th)
    • Lake Scott State Park, Scott County
    • Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake), Miami County
    • Marion Reservoir, Marion County
    • Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties
    • Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County

A watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

