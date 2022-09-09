Blue-Green Algae advisories updated for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

Here is a list of active advisories in the state as of September 9th:

Warning Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County Crystal Lake, Anderson County Ford County Lake, Ford County Gathering Pond, Geary County Hain SFL, Ford County Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County Kingston Lake, Johnson County Melvern Outlet (River) Pond, Osage County Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County Overbrook City Lake, Osage County (Elevated on September 9th) Rooks County SFL, Rooks County Summercrest Lake, Johnson County



A warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

Watch Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge), Osage County (Lowered on September 9th) Lake Scott State Park, Scott County Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake), Miami County Marion Reservoir, Marion County Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County



A watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

