White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands.

The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.

Lensing also says any redevelopment plans are confidential and the name of the buyer has not yet been released.

The current owner, KDL inc., recently completed demolition of the former mall structures under a city of Topeka order. The property was intentionally set on fire in December 2020.

