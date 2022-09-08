Wednesday’s Child - Dozy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Hutchinson and our Wednesday’s Child, 13-year-old Dozy, headed to the salon for this week’s feature. As Lori tells us, Dozy needs a loving forever family to shape her future.

Dozy hopes to be adopted by a two-parent family who can apply some love and polish as she grows into a special young woman.

“Because I never got that experience with both parents,” Dozy said. “I’d like to try, it would mean a lot. It would mean somebody brought into the place of my mom and took that place. It would really help me out.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

