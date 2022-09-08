Wednesday’s Child - Dozy

Wednesday's Child - Dozy
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Hutchinson and our Wednesday’s Child, 13-year-old Dozy, headed to the salon for this week’s feature. As Lori tells us, Dozy needs a loving forever family to shape her future.

Dozy hopes to be adopted by a two-parent family who can apply some love and polish as she grows into a special young woman.

“Because I never got that experience with both parents,” Dozy said. “I’d like to try, it would mean a lot. It would mean somebody brought into the place of my mom and took that place. It would really help me out.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKaine Farr
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl
FILE
ATV driver rushed to hospital after ejected from vehicle during collision
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured
Arasally Perez-Villa and Kristy Eve Little-Bull-Noble
Two Topeka women arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
FILE
18-year-old rushed to hospital after Aggieville fight

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Dozy
Josh, 14 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Josh
Wednesday's Child - Josh
Curtis, 13 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Curtis