Washburn volleyball is excited for its Friday night home opener

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball is off to an 8-0 start of its 2022 campaign, and will host its home opener on Friday night against Fort Hays State.

The reigning national runners up still sitting comfortably ranked No. 2 in the country, but head coach Chris Herron says ranking isn’t something his team is ever focused on.

They’re especially excited to finally be playing at home, and to have the freshmen on the team experience the energetic crowd and atmosphere at Lee Arena.

“The depth that we have here is unique. The best depth I’ve ever had here in my 20 years,” Coach Herron said. “We feel really comfortable playing any of these young ladies at any situation.”

With five freshmen hitting the court this season, the Bods know they’re a bit of a young team. But Coach Herron says he’s impressed with the leadership he’s been seeing from some of his vets like Halle Meister.

”She’s killing it, I’m so happy for her. What a great kid, oh my gosh. I mean, she’s just awesome,” said Coach Herron. “She’s been stuck behind All-Americans for the last four years of her career. And now she’s getting her chance to shine and she’s doing it.”

The Ichabods play Fort Hays at Lee Arena at 6:00 p.m., and will stay home to host a top ten matchup against Nebraska at Kearney on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

