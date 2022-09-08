Washburn football prepares for its first road test

By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a strong 45-3 win over Lincoln to start its 2022 campaign, Washburn football is excited about hitting the road for week two against Central Missouri on Thursday.

Head coach Craig Schurig sees road games as opportunities for the team to get even closer, and the team feels good about the momentum they created in week one.

A key part of that momentum being the duo of new starter under center Kellen Simoncic and receiver JJ Letcher. The two connected five times for 177 yards against Lincoln.

”I thought Kellen played very well, and really let the game come to him. Didn’t force anything,” said Coach Schurig. “JJ’s just a really exceptional player. He can make a quick route, a short route into a long gain, just like you saw. Very tough to tackle, very tough to corral, and just has that feel for making big plays.”

The defense gained a push of momentum from week one too, only allowing a field goal all four quarters.

I think it’s huge coming off like that,” said defensive lineman Braden Rose. “Lincoln, they’re definitely better than last year I will say that, and it was nice to see our defense like play together as a whole, but it’s definitely a confidence booster going into UCM.”

The Bods kickoff in Warrensburg at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKaine Farr
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl
FILE
ATV driver rushed to hospital after ejected from vehicle during collision
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured
Arasally Perez-Villa and Kristy Eve Little-Bull-Noble
Two Topeka women arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
FILE
18-year-old rushed to hospital after Aggieville fight

Latest News

Washburn Volleyball at 2022 Media Day
Washburn volleyball is excited for its Friday night home opener
Highland Park vs. Topeka West boys soccer
Highland Park boys soccer tops Topeka West, 3-2
Hayden High boys soccer vs. Eudora
Hayden boys soccer ends in tie with Eudora
The KC Current unveiled additional looks for the state-of-the-art build ready to get underway...
KC Current to break ground on new stadium in early October