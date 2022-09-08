Topeka Salvation Army launches effort to assist 3 nursing homes with happy holiday

Items to fill holiday baskets for residents of 3 Topeka nursing homes can be brought to the Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army is asking your help to give people live at three Topeka nursing homes a happy holiday.

Shelley Robertson with the Salvation Army visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the effort to create Christmas gift baskets for some 200 people.

The effort targets three low-income nursing homes: Countryside Health Center, 440 SE Winfield; Providence Nursing Home, 1112 SE Republican; and Advena Nursing Home, 2015 SE 10th Ave.

The Salvation Army is asking people to donate basic items such as puzzles, coloring books, crayons/colored pencils, reading books, shampoo/conditioner, and body lotion. Items may be left at Topeka Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th Street, at the front desk. Hours of operation are 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. You may also call 785-233-9648 if you have any questions.

